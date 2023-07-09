 West Bengal State Election Commission Announces Repolling On Monday In All Voided Booths
HomeIndiaWest Bengal State Election Commission Announces Repolling On Monday In All Voided Booths

West Bengal State Election Commission Announces Repolling On Monday In All Voided Booths

The SEC reviewed reports of electoral manipulation and incidents of violence that had impacted voting in several locations.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 10:07 PM IST
Three ballot boxes found in a drain in Murshidabad where violence broke out after panchayat elections. | ANI

The West Bengal State Election Commission has declared that a repoll will take place on Monday in all polling booths where the previous rural election voting has been deemed void. According to an official, the State Election Commission (SEC), after convening a meeting on Sunday evening, reviewed reports of electoral manipulation and incidents of violence that had impacted voting in several locations. Subsequently, the SEC issued an order based on their findings.

Murshidabad tops the list of districts where repolling has been scheduled with a total of 175 booths, closely followed by Malda with 112 booths.

Nadia, which was significantly affected by violence, will undergo repolling in 89 booths, while North and South 24 Parganas districts will have repolling in 46 and 36 booths respectively.

