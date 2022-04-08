West Bengal: SSKM hospital writes to CBI about TMC leader Anubrata Mondal’s health

Kolkata: SSKM hospital authorities on Friday wrote a letter to CBI stating TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal needs doctors monitoring.

According to SSKM hospital sources, Mondol has heart and breathing problems.

“Some tests are still being conducted on Mondal and need to stay under doctor’s supervision,” said the hospital sources.

TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh once again sarcastically said that both him and TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee never skipped central agencies' summons.

“Both Abhishek and I are honest and we faced the BJP’s vendetta politics of using central agencies. I don’t know why Mondal had skipped the summon five times,” said Ghosh.

It can be recalled that on Thursday the CBI had moved a special CBI court in Asansol stating that whenever they had summoned TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal, he cited ‘ill health’.

According to CBI sources, the CBI officials had also sought necessary protocols from the court to interrogate Mondal in the hospital.

“The advocate of Mondal said that if doctor permits then the CBI can interrogate him in the hospital. So the officials had learned the protocol and also sought necessary permission to interrogate Mondal in hospital,” claimed CBI sources.

On Wednesday, at a time when CBI kept waiting to quiz TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mandal over his alleged involvement in cattle smuggling scam, Mandal got admitted in a government hospital after he fell ill on his way to CBI headquarters at Nizam Palace.

According to the hospital sources, an eight-member medical board has been constituted to monitor the health condition of Mondal.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 09:19 PM IST