West Bengal: Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay slams Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar, says 'he should abide by the Constitution’

Kolkata: State Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay on Monday maligned Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar claiming that he doesn’t abide by the Constitution.

“The Governor should be more responsible and abide by the Constitution and play the role he is assigned. He is using the Assembly for political purposes and despite objections didn’t bother to listen to the Speaker,” said Bandhopadhyay.

It can be recalled that on April 14, after garlanding the statue of BR Ambedkar, despite objection from the Speaker, Dhankhar addressed the media and slammed the functioning of the state government.

Talking to the media, Bandhopadhyay said that in the recently held All India Speaker Conference, he had spoken about the Governor and Calcutta High Court’s intervention in the proceedings of the Assembly.

“Just like the Governor uses Raj Bhavan for political purposes, the Calcutta High Court should also not interfere in Assembly’s work as Assembly doesn’t interfere in Court’s proceedings,” further added the Assembly Speaker.

It is pertinent to mention that after BJP moved the Calcutta High Court over removing Mukul Roy from PAC chairman post, the court had ruled out the Speaker's verdict and asked him to close the issue within a month.

Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay stating that Roy is still in BJP said that he would continue as the PAC chairman, following which Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari taking pictures of Roy defecting back to TMC in June last year from Roy’s social media account moved the court.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 08:41 PM IST