West Bengal: Someone is flying drones in front of my house, alleges TMC MP Dibyendu Adhikari

Kolkata: A day after Calcutta High Court instructed the state government to look into the security of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, brother of LoP and TMC MP Dibyendu Adhikari on Friday alleged that someone is flying drones in front of their house to check what is happening inside the house.

“I have seen suspicious people without any uniform or identity card flying drones in front of my house just to see what is going inside my house. Despite complaining to the local police the police are not taking any action,” alleged Adhikari.

The TMC MP also complained that soon he would write a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker about the ‘inactive’ police force for which his family security is being hampered.

Despite Adhikari and his father Sisir Adhikari being TMC MPs always complained that the local police and TMC supporters of Contai don’t cooperate with them.

It is pertinent to mention that after Suvendu Adhikari had defected to the BJP and defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nandigram in the Assembly polls, the TMC denied to address the two MPs in Adhikari family and claimed that both of them have defected to the BJP.

On similar grounds TMC Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen even on Friday claimed that it is not clear which party Suvendu's brother and father belong to.

It can be recalled that last month after TMC MPs Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan failed to attend the winter session of the Parliament, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee had issued showcause notice to both the MPs and also decided to ignore Adhikari family even though they were not present in the Parliament.

Meanwhile, on Thursday Calcutta High Court asked the state government to hold talks with the security personnel of the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and state police in order to increase his security.

According to High Court sources, the bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha observed that the Leader of Opposition shares the same rank as that of a cabinet minister for which his security should be increased.

“Adhikari’s residence comes under a sensitive zone and no loudspeakers will be allowed in front of his house. More CCTV cameras should also be installed after discussion between state police and CRPF personnel,” said the High Court sources.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 11:03 PM IST