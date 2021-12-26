West Bengal: Slugfest over post of University Chancellor, state Governor slams education minister over his comment

The slugfest between Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and the state government remained unabated as days after state education minister Bratya Basu claimed that Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar should be removed from the post of Chancellor from all the universities, Dhankhar on Sunday claimed that Vice-Chancellor of several universities was appointed by the state government without his knowledge.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should not be made Chancellor but also be given the post of Governor. I have asked the Education Minister to give me the details of those vice-chancellors whom I was not aware of. Instead of cooperating, he said the CM should be made the Chancellor. I will take strict action against this. Such behaviour is not acceptable,” said Dhankhar at Bagdogra airport during his visit to Darjeeling. Slamming the Governor, TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh claimed that the Governor’s speech was like a BJP cadre.

“It seemed that the Governor was addressing a BJP rally. The Governor never respected his post but always behaved like a BJP cadre. It is shameful,” stated Ghosh.

Notably, last Friday, state Education Minister Bratya Basu claimed that Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar should be replaced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in all the Universities till the new Governor is appointed.

Addressing a press conference, Basu said that despite requests, the Governor doesn’t sign any bills related to education and also that despite the odds, the state education department is doing well.

“The present chancellor is dangerous. Just like Kerala government had proposed even in this state the Governor should also be replaced by the Chief Minister in all the varsities,” urged Basu.

Incidentally, on December 20, the Governor had called for a meeting with all the chancellors and vice-chancellors of private universities but no one had attended the meet.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 09:46 PM IST