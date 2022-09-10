West Bengal: Slain student leader Anis Khan's brother attacked by unknown assailants

File Photo

Kolkata: Salman Khan, brother of deceased student leader Anis Khan was allegedly brutally attacked in the wee hours of Saturday by some unknown assailants.

According to Salman, he was attacked near his home at Amta in Howrah district with sharp weapons and also that he didn’t recognize any of the attackers.

According to Salman's wife, the attack was done by the ruling party supporters as Salman is one of the witnesses of Anis’ death.

“We have informed the police several times that Salman is being threatened but the police didn’t pay any heed to it,” said Salman’s wife.

“We had asked for police protection as we all are under tremendous pressure but they (police) come to duty near our house as per their whims,” said Salman who is undergoing treatment.

It may be recalled that on February 13, student leader Anis Khan was allegedly killed by police at his residence; however, the police said that Anis died after falling from the terrace.

Anis’ father Salem Khan had moved Calcutta High Court alleging that Anis Khan was thrown off the top of the house by three men dressed like civic volunteers and also demanded a CBI probe.

In July, a SIT was formed following the instruction of the Calcutta High Court which said that Anis died after the fall.

Political slugfest remained unabated even after Salman got severely injured after BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that the Trinamool Congress government had failed to maintain law and order in the state.

“The scams that are being revealed in the state had connections with the leaders of the ruling party. In a bid to safeguard her family and party the Chief Minister had failed to maintain law and order in the state,” said Ghosh.

CPI (M) leader Minakshi Mukherjee said that ‘goons’ are being used to ‘disrupt’ the law and order.

“Everyone knows what has happened to Anis Khan. The police are a puppet in the hands of the state government,” said Minakshi.

Meanwhile, the SFI and DYFI held an agitation programme outside Amta police station on Sunday.