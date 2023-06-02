West Bengal: Several documents gutted in fire at State govt office, no casualties reported

Kolkata: An incident of fire was reported at an office of the state government in central Kolkata on Thursday morning. The building housed the office of the Public Health Engineering Department of the state government, and at least 10 fire tenders were deployed to extinguish the fire that erupted on the fourth floor of the building.
Several documents burnt in fire
The building also accommodates offices of the transport and the PHE department of the state government. According to firefighting officials, although there were no reported injuries, several documents were burnt in the fire.
"Several documents were burnt, but there were no incidents of injuries as the staff had yet to arrive at the office," said the official.
