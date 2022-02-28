West Bengal: Second autopsy conducted on Anish Khan's body following Calcutta HC order

Kolkata: After initial resistance, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday exhumed the body of deceased Aliah University student Anish Khan for second autopsy.

It can be noted that after initial refusal the family members of Anish accepted the Calcutta High Court’s order of second autopsy to ascertain the cause of his death.

According to the lawyer of Anish Khan’s family Imtiaz Ahmad, the second autopsy was conducted at SSKM hospital in presence of OC, lawyer, district judge and a family member.

“Videography was done of the entire process of autopsy. In keeping with the verdict of the High Court the mentioned people were also present during the autopsy,” said the lawyer.

It can be noted that a second autopsy was conducted on Anish 10 days after his death.

Forensic expert Sovan Das claimed that an autopsy after 10 days might ‘not’ yield proper analysis.

“The soft tissues of the body decompose in 10 days and the second tissues may not yield proper results,” said Das.

Meanwhile, the student wing of ruling Trinamool Congress on Monday hit the streets claiming that death of Anish Khan is being ‘politicized’ by the opposition parties.

TMC leader Debangshu Bhattacharya said that despite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s mandate to solve the issue within 15 days the opposition is ‘politicizing’ the issue.

“Even during the Left Front regime, the death of students used to be politicized. But this TMC government is not like CPI (M) and the Chief Minister has also instructed for an unbiased probe. Politics should be stopped immediately over this death issue,” said Bhattacharya.

However, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar claimed that only a CBI probe can bring the ‘real’ culprits to light.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 11:12 PM IST