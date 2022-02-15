West Bengal: Schools to reopen from tomorrow after 2 years

Kolkata: After two years schools in the state are reopening from Wednesday. The State Education Department planned to give new books to the students which will comprise the syllabus of the last two years.

“The students have missed important syllabus as they were forced to stay back at home due to the pandemic. The education department had thought of including the syllabus of the last two classes so that the students don’t miss anything,” said the education department sources.

The education department also confirmed that on reaching the schools that the students will be served the mid-day meals.

“The teachers and non teaching staff visited schools on Tuesday to see the preparation so that the students don't face any difficulty in attending schools from Wednesday,” further mentioned the education department sources.

The education department also claimed that the TMC government’s scheme ‘Paray Sikhalay’ (Education at every locality) will be suspended from Wednesday after the school reopens.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 09:06 PM IST