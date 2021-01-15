West Bengal: Satabdi Roy clears the air, says she will continue with TMC

Kolkata: In less than 12 hours, actor-turned- politician Satabdi Roy ended her suspense and says that she will stay in the ruling Trinamool Congress.

After an hour-long meeting with Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, the TMC Birbhum MP said that she would remain with the ruling Trinamool Congress.

“I spoke about my problems with Abhishek, he had assured me of all help. So I am not going to Delhi tomorrow but will continue with TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee,” mentioned the Birbhum parliamentarian.

Talking to Free Press Journal, Satabdi urged all other ‘miffed’ leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress, that everyone should fight the polls together and also should get their doubts cleared post assembly polls.

“There are several internal problems but everything will be cleared post polls, but now all TMC leaders and cadres should unite and behave like one big family and fight the polls,” claimed Satabdi.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh who had visited the actors house earlier this day said that he was ‘extremely happy’ with the decision of the Birbhum MP Satabdi Roy.

Earlier this day, Satabdi had expressed her desire to visit Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Delhi on Saturday giving a clear hint of defecting to the saffron camp.

Notably, on Thursday Satabdi took to social media and revealed that she had been sidelined within the party. Satabdi also explained to her constituents that she had given her best for their welfare. Claiming that she was often not intimidated by TMC about party programmes she couldn’t attend them, so she felt sad about the present situation.

Moreover, the Birbhum MP further mentioned that she will announce a decision about her future in TMC at 2 pm on January 16.