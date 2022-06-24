West Bengal: Saradha scam accused names BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari as beneficiary, TMC demands action

West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari | ANI Photo

Kolkata: Showing a video of Saradha ponzi scam kingin Sudipta Sen where he claimed that Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had asked for money from him, the Trinamool Congress on Friday urged the central agencies to immediately take the BJP leader into custody.

Addressing the media, TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that Adhikari is a ‘thief’ and ‘fraud and should be immediately taken into custody by both CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

“Why are the central agencies always sent behind Trinamool Congress leaders? Suvendu Adhikari is chargesheeted by both CBI and ED and just to save himself suddenly he went to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital,” said Ghosh.

Ghosh added that in the Prisoners Petition written by Sen, it was mentioned BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the scam.

It can be noted that in the video Sen was also heard claiming that Suvendu Adhikari had blackmailed him and taken money from him in order to save the Saradha accused from SEBI notice.

“Amounts were also taken in a draft which has evidence so Adhikari should be quizzed by the central agency along with Sen in order to get the truth out,” further added Ghosh.

The TMC spokesperson also slammed Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for allegedly ‘saving’ Adhikari.

“Probe should be made also against the Governor that on what grounds is he saving the thief, fraud, blackmailer Adhikari. Governor should answer why Adhikari is roaming free?” questioned Ghosh.

TMC MLA Tapas Roy also demanded immediate action against the Leader of Opposition.

“When Suvendu was seen taking money in Narada bribery scam the state BJP has shown the incident on big screen at their party office and despite that after Suvendu had defected to the BJP no action has been taken against him,” said Roy.

However, Adhikari didn’t want to comment on this development.