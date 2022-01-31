West Bengal: Restaurants, bars, cinema halls allowed to operate at 75% capacity; parks, tourist places permitted to reopen

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions. Addressing a press conference, the Trinamool Congress supremo said restaurants, bars and cinema halls have been allowed to operate at 75 per cent capacity. Also, parks and tourist places have been permitted to reopen with COVID-19 safety protocols, she added. Besides, night curfew will be in force between 11 pm to 5 am instead of 10 pm to 5 am, she further said.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has also allowed schools to reopen for classes 8 to 12 from February 3 as the pandemic situation has improved in the state.

Banerjee said colleges, universities and polytechnic institutes will also reopen on that day.

"We will decide on reopening primary schools later," she said.

Banerjee said the COVID-19 situation in the state has improved a lot, because of which certain relaxations are being given.

Also, Mumbai-Kolkata and Delhi-Kolkata flights will operate daily. UK-Kolkata flights to resume normal operations subject to RT-PCR test report to be carried by passengers, the West Bengal government said.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 05:47 PM IST