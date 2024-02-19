West Bengal: Republic TV Journalist Arrested By Police In Sandeshkhali

X

Republic TV journalist, Santu Pan, was arrested by the West Bengal police in Sandeshkhali on Monday.

"I'm being arrested by the police for conducting interviews with the mothers of Sandeshkhali," stated Pan as he was forcefully taken away by the police at the Sandeshkhali ferry terminal. In the video of the incident, several heavily armed police officers were seen pushing and handling the journalist roughly before taking him away forcibly.

Taking the matter to X (formerly known as Twitter) Bengal BJP state president, Dr. Sukanta Majumdar said, "Today, the WB Police arrested @BanglaRepublic Reporter Santu Pan from Sandeshkhali for reporting on the atrocities being faced by the locals.This is a massive, inhuman and direct attack on the fourth pillar of Democracy."

Reacting to Pan's arrest, Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami said,"My reporter was not allowed to take public transport, was made to stand for three to four hours in one place, after which he was physically dragged without being served any notice. Even a murderer is given a chance to prove his innocence."

The channel in a statement said that cops unlawfully detained a Republic Bangla reporter for uncovering "truth" in the Sandeshkhali case.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court on Monday granted permission to the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari to visit Sandeshkhali, who was earlier stopped twice from visiting the area.

In New Delhi, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee slammed the TMC government and said what happened to women in Sandeshkhali was a reminder of atrocities against women in countries like Iraq and Pakistan.

Ongoing tensions in Sandeshkhali

Amid ongoing tensions in Sandeshkhali over protests against TMC-led atrocities and sexual harassment, police maintained a strong presence as normalcy struggled to return to the area.

"After speaking with women in Sandeshkhali, it's clear the situation is dire. Numerous women shared their harrowing experiences; one even reported being raped inside a TMC party office. We demand President's Rule in Bengal, which we will also include in our report," Sharma told PTI.

The demand for imposition of President's Rule came days after the National Commission for Scheduled Caste (NCSC) recommended the same in its report to President Droupadi Murmu on alleged harassment of women by TMC supporters in Sandeshkhali.

"I think the chief minister should resign," Sharma said while talking to reporters.

She accused the Mamata Banerjee government of attempting to suppress women's voices to conceal the truth and emphasised the need to arrest Shajahan Sheikh, an absconding TMC leader allegedly involved in the atrocities, to encourage more women to come forward with complaints.

"I am in Sandeshkhali for the entire day to hear from women. We have to instil confidence in them. I will talk to the police," Sharma told reporters soon after reaching the area.

Sharma's visit comes after a two-member team of the commission took stock of the situation in the area last week and submitted a report.

The NCW chairperson alleged that neither the district magistrate nor the superintendent of police were present there to meet her.

"The administration and police are not listening to complaints of women and they do not do anything. Only one woman has come out and registered her statement before a magistrate. We want more women to come in the front... Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has never allowed her officers to meet teams of central officers. But the truth will come out," Sharma said.

The two-member NCW team's report revealed a "troubling pattern of negligence and complicity" by the state government and law enforcement officials.

"We want to talk to the victims and will then meet the West Bengal governor and then the President in New Delhi. Even if only one incident takes place, it is shameful," Sharma said.

Reacting to Sharma's allegations, the TMC asked why she does not go to BJP-ruled states where similar allegations were raised.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexually assaulting" them under coercion.

Shajahan has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated to him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam on January 5.