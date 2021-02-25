West Bengal: Rakesh Singh assaulted me, says Pamela Goswami in connection with cocaine case

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP youth wing leader Pamela Goswami who has been nabbed on February 20 for the cocaine case alleged that the BJP leader Rakesh Singh assaulted her physically.

“Rakesh had physically assaulted me. I am happy with the way Kolkata police are carrying out the investigation. Rakesh has purposely framed me,” said Pamela while being taken to Alipore court.

Notably, BJP leader Rakesh Singh who was arrested on February 23 from Galsi area of Burdwan district in connection to the cocaine case has been given police custody till March 1.

After presenting before the Alipore NDPS court on February 24, the court remanded him for police custody and had granted interim bails for his two sons.