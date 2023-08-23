West Bengal: Railways Should Give Job To Kins Of Dead In Mizoram Bridge Tragedy, Demands CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | PTI

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged that the Railways should give jobs to the kins of those who died in Mizoram bridge collapsed incident.

Addressing a programmes in Kolkata, Mamata said, "I demand that the Railways should give one job to the kins of the deceased families who have lost their loved one while doing Railways work. We gave jobs and ₹5 lakh compensation to such families but Railways cannot shirk off accountability," said Mamata.

Railways cannot shirk responsibilities for such accidents

Taking potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata added, "When a bridge collapsed here, PM mocked us. 26 people had died. When 35 people died while constructing a bridge today, nothing was said. The same thing happened in Gujarat and Bihar. I don’t want to do politics on these issues because accidents happen. But such contractors must be interrogated."

24 of the workers who died in Railway mishap are from West Bengal

Incidentally, 24 out of 35 dead people are reportedly from West Bengal."A few days back, over 300 people died in Odisha [Balasore tragedy]. Today, 35 people died while setting up a bridge in Malda. Out of these, 24 were from Bengal’s Malda. 16 were from Ratua itself. We have made arrangements to ensure that the mortal remains of the deceased labourers are brought back to Bengal. It will reach Malda soon. We are in touch with the families," further added the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Under construction railway over bridge at Sairang, near Aizawl collapsed today; atleast 17 workers died: Rescue under progress.



Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the… pic.twitter.com/IbmjtHSPT7 — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) August 23, 2023

