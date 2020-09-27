West Bengal: Rahul Sinha fumes after being replaced as BJP national general secretary by ex-TMC MP

BJP leader Rahul Sinha on Saturday expressed his resentment over the new list of office-bearers and said that he will announce the future course of action after 12 days.

In a video message, Sinha said, "For 40 years I have served the BJP as a soldier since birth. I have to step down because a Trinamool Congress leader is coming. There can be nothing more unfortunate than this. I do not want to say anything more about the reward that I have received from the BJP. Whatever I have to say, I will say in 10 to 12 days," added Sinha.