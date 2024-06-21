WB: Mob Brutally Assaults Man For Allegedly Dropping Meat Pieces Outside Temple In Birbhum (Video)

Birbhum: In a purported video that's doing rounds on social media, a man is seen being brutally assaulted by a mob in what appears to be a village. The video whose authenticity couldn't be immediately verified was posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by @meerfaisal001. The user who posted the video said, "In Noapara, Birbhum, West Bengal, a Muslim man named Tufan Sekh was brutally assaulted and humiliated on Eid ul Adha. Accused of dropping meat near a Hindu temple, he was attacked by a mob, sustaining severe injuries and being tied to a pole for an hour. Local police rescued him later, and he received medical treatment. The Association for Protection of Civil Rights is investigating and providing legal support to Tufan and his family."

West Bengal is already limping back to normalcy after the incidents of post-poll violence. June has been a tough month so far for the state of West Bengal because just a day after the Lok Sabha election results were declared on June 4, several incidents of violence were reported in various parts of the state.

Post-poll violence in West Bengal

On June 5, incidents of post-poll violence were reported across several districts in the State from Cooch Behar in north Bengal, North 24 Parganas district and South 24 Parganas in south Bengal and Jhargram in Jangalmahal region. This was just a day after Trinamool Congress bagged 29 seats of the total 42 seats reducing the BJP to 12 seats in the State.

On June 15, BJP national president J P Nadda had set up a four-member committee to expedite investigation into the alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal. The development was move welcomed by the party’s state unit. Meanwhile, the TMC slammed JP Nadda's move calling it “another drama by the BJP”.