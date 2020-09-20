West Bengal: Purba Medinipur BJP worker found dead, party accuses TMC of ‘murder’

Another BJP worker has been found dead in West Bengal, adding to the list of saffron party workers who have been targeted in political violence this year.

Dipak Mondal who was a BJP worker of Bakcha in Purba Medinipur district was allegedly murdered on Saturday night.

The incident occurred when Mondol was returning from a sports tournament and bombs were allegedly hurled at him.

The reason behind the murder is not yet known, although BJP has alleged it is political vendetta.

The local BJP leadership has named leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) Sabang Prasad Adhikary, Shushant Das, Lalu Bhuia and Ashutosh Das for the BJP worker’s murder.

As the 2021 Assembly elections are less than a year away, the fight for power intensifies. The BJP has been alleging that their party workers have been targeted time and again by TMC supporters, also calling it a breakdown of law and order in the state.