West Bengal: Protests erupt in Barrackpore after murder of BJP leader

Amidst a 12 hour bandh called by BJP after the alleged killing of BJP leader in West Bengal’s Barrackpore area, tear gas shells were fired by Police to disperse angry protesters on Monday afternoon.

Local BJP leader Manish Sukla was shot by motorcycle borne men in Titagarh on Sunday. BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy and national general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya visited the family of Sukla in Titagarh.

Earlier in the day, BJP leaders Arvind Menon, Locket Chatterjee, Arjun Singh and Kailash Vijaywargiya went to NRS hospital where the body of the BJP worker was kept. Sukla, had switched over from Trinamool Congress(TMC) to BJP in 2019 and was considered close to Singh, the Barrackpore MP. While the BJP has pointed fingers at TMC for Sukla’s death, the ruling establishment has denied the allegations and said it is infighting within the BJP that led to Sukla’s murder.

West Bengal Police tweeted saying, “A person was shot dead last evening in Titagarh area of Barrackpore. Police is investigating the crime and looking into all possible reasons including personal enmity because the victim was accused in some cases of murder and attempt of murder.”

“There is no harmony between the Police and people. A short distance away from the Police station, BJP leader Manish Sukla was killed. Till now the spot has not been sealed and the post mortem has not been conducted. His widowed wife and two daughters are waiting at home to know what happened. Police have not yet given the death certificate.” Said Kailash Vijaywargiya who said the incident is shameful and this is not the first time, referring to earlier incidents where BJP supporters were found hanging. While the BJP said it was a murder, the TMC said it was a suicide.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar reacted to the law and order situation. “Conveyed my concern of the present alarming scenario @MamataOfficial to the new Chief Secretary. Am sure Chief Minister would be indicated all these critical aspects that run down democratic governance and lawlessness. Political violence and targeted killings must stop.” Said Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in his tweet.