West Bengal: Protesters come with sheep in front of Raj Bhavan, gets Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's goat

Protests outside the entrance of Raj Bhavan in Kolkata don’t seem to go down well with West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Among the other protests to which he took umbrage on Tuesday, which happened to be his birthday, was one by an organisation, Kolkata Nagarik Mancha, which had brought a flock of bleating sheep to the Governor’s residence.

Describing them as protests by ‘lumpen elements,’ Dhankhar shot off a letter to the city police chief and demanded an explanation by evening. ‘‘State of law and order even at the main entry gate of Raj Bhawan is worrisome with stance of police leaving all to be desired and all this when the area is subject to prohibitory orders," the Governor tweeted, tagging Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kolkata Police.

Going into details, he said: "A male person along with a posse of half a dozen sheep blocked the North Gate of Raj Bhawan and posed for photos and videos before a large contingent of media persons while a large contingent of policemen stood watching this drama. No efforts were made to dissuade this male person from blocking entry to Raj Bhavan …’’

The Kolkata Nagarik Mancha claimed that it had no link with any political party and it was merely protesting against the worsening Covid-19 situation in Bengal, PTI reported. But the bleating sheep seem to have got the Governor’s goat.