West Bengal: Posters in Junglemahal area 'put up to create unnecessary tension', claims police

Kolkata: State police on Saturday said that the posters by the alleged Maoists are fake in the Junglemahal area and also that the posters are being circulated just to create unnecessary tension.

According to a police official, eight people are arrested in two such cases.

“Junglemahal is peaceful and everyone is happy. By the help of people, we will maintain peace in the Junglemahal area. The posters which are being set up by the alleged Maoists are fake and are done to create tension,” said the police official.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blamed BJP for putting up such posters at several places in the Junglemahal area.

“The BJP is trying to malign the works done by the TMC government for which they are using people of Jharkhand to set up such posters creating threat perception of Maoists. They want to terrorize people,” Mamata was heard saying.

The Chief Minister was also seen instructing the police to keep a strong check at Bengal-Jharkhand border and also to take strict action against those who will be found guilty.

However, according to the police no one from Jharkhand has been found in the survey done by police.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 09:19 PM IST