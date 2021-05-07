West Bengal post-poll violence: Home Ministry team meets Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar, to seek report

Kolkata: A four-member team of the Union Home Ministry, tasked with looking into reasons for the post-poll violence in West Bengal, met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Raj Bhawan on Friday.

The team, led by an additional secretary of the ministry, had arrived in the state on Thursday and held meetings with the chief secretary, home secretary and the DGP at the secretariat, officials said.

The ministry has sought a report from Dhankhar on the law and order situation in Bengal, particularly the post-poll violence that erupted following the announcement of the assembly election results on May 2.