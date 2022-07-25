West Bengal post-poll violence: CBI arrests seven accused in murder case

Representative Pic | Imagesbazaar

Kolkata: Amidst the hullabaloo in the state over TMC minister Partha Chaterrjee's arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the SSC recruitment scam, CBI on Monday arrested seven people accused in an on-going investigation of a case related to death of BJP cadre Sridhar Das in the post-poll violence in Cooch Behar.

According to CBI sources, Das was mercilessly beaten with sticks, iron rods by the unknown accused person on May 4 last year.

“It was further alleged that when Das’ wife came to rescue her husband, she was also mercilessly beaten by the accused. After the incident, Sridhar Das was admitted in Dinhata Hospital and later at other hospitals. He died during treatment on June 21 last year,” said the CBI sources.

During investigation, CBI had identified and arrested seven accused from Cooch Behar, Jaipur and Kolkata who were allegedly involved in the death of the BJP cadre.

The CBI sources also confirmed that search was conducted at eight locations in Cooch Behar which led to recovery of incriminating documents.

The arrested accused were produced before the competent court and remanded to police custody.