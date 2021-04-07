West Bengal polls: State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh’s convoy attacked; party demands arrest of Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar district turned into a battlefield after West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh’s convoy was attacked by alleged Trinamool Congress supporters after his public rally.

According to the BJP chief, his car’s window was smashed and the body of his car was also broken as ‘bombs’ and ‘bricks’ were hurled at his convoy.

“I was waiting in my vehicle after our meeting for the people to leave when we were attacked with firearms, bombs, bricks and sticks by people holding TMC flags. It was like a Talibani attack. The police also didn’t cooperate and my left arm sustained injuries,” claimed the Midnapore BJP MP.

According to the BJP sources, the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee who had addressed a rally at the same venue earlier this day, had instigated the minorities against the BJP.

“TMC workers returning from a rally of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, which was held in a nearby place, got embroiled in a clash with BJP activists attending Dilip Ghosh’s meeting.