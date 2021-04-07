West Bengal polls: State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh’s convoy attacked; party demands arrest of Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar district turned into a battlefield after West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh’s convoy was attacked by alleged Trinamool Congress supporters after his public rally.
According to the BJP chief, his car’s window was smashed and the body of his car was also broken as ‘bombs’ and ‘bricks’ were hurled at his convoy.
“I was waiting in my vehicle after our meeting for the people to leave when we were attacked with firearms, bombs, bricks and sticks by people holding TMC flags. It was like a Talibani attack. The police also didn’t cooperate and my left arm sustained injuries,” claimed the Midnapore BJP MP.
According to the BJP sources, the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee who had addressed a rally at the same venue earlier this day, had instigated the minorities against the BJP.
“TMC workers returning from a rally of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, which was held in a nearby place, got embroiled in a clash with BJP activists attending Dilip Ghosh’s meeting.
According to Ghosh the attackers were wearing ‘lungi’ and also held 'TMC's party flag’.
Meanwhile, BJP Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan along with BJP cadres held an agitation program in front of State Election Office demanding immediate arrest of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
“We demand immediate arrest of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. Violence and atrocities are common in West Bengal during TMC rule. This is the 17 th attack on Dilip Ghosh. The TMC supremo had conspired to murder Ghosh in North Bengal,” claimed Saumitra.
Rubbishing the claim of the saffron camp, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim claimed that Dilip Ghosh had done it purposely to hit the headlines.
“During the ongoing election the TMC is not going to malign the reputation of the party. Dilip Ghosh had done it purposely as he was not getting proper promotion in the media. TMC will win across West Bengal,” claimed the senior TMC leader.
