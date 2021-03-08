West Bengal Polls: Roar of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Khela Hobe’ echo at Brigade Parade Ground amid PM Modi's rally

Kolkata: The visitors in the rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi cutting across all districts were seen wearing masks of Modi and amidst chant of ‘Khela Hobe’ (will play), most of them claimed that the BJP can only bring ‘Ashol Parivartan’ (real change) in Bengal to uplift the status of the poor.

Talking to Free Press Journal, Sunil Battabyal of Nandigram who was seen wearing a mask of Modi said that he was stuck in Karnataka during the lockdown and it is because of BJP he could reach back to his hometown Nandigram.

“The BJP allowed a special train for which I could unite with my parents. Moreover, Suvendu Adhikari has done a lot for Nandigram so if he is in the saffron camp then my full family’s support is with BJP,” said Sunil while chanting ‘Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi’.

While singing the BJP’s theme song sung by Union Minister Babul Supriyo for the 2019 parliament election, Md. Jalauddin of Mecheda said that the atrocities of TMC has taken away several lives that includes his father, for which he will support the saffron camp and also claimed that the ‘appeasement’ of the TMC for minorities is fake.

At a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the BJP doesn’t just announce schemes but also implements them.

Notably, the crowd in the Brigade Parade Ground was seen in high spirits whenever the Prime Minister gave her speech in Bengali.