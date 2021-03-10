West Bengal Polls: Mamata Banerjee files nomination from Nandigram assembly seat

Haldia: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday filed her nomination from the high-profile Nandigram assembly seat, where she will be pitted against her former protege and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Accompanied by party president Subrata Bakshi, Banerjee filed her papers at the Haldia sub-divisional office here, after taking part in a 2-km roadshow.

Nandigram assembly constituency is set for a high- octane battle with Banerjee deciding to contest from the seat against Adhikari, who recently switched over to the saffron camp.