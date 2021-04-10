West Bengal polls: CRPF opens fire on 4 people; CM Mamata Banerjee blames Amit Shah for instigating violence

Kolkata: News of death of four people while casting their votes was heard from Sitalkuchi of Cooch Behar district due to the open firing of the CRPF personnel.

No sooner did the news surfaced than West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from her public rally demanded immediate resignation of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for instigating violence during polls.

“Seeing the high-handedness of the Central Forces I have warned people a long back. It has been proven today that the CRPF unnecessarily opened fire taking four lives. Despite this atrocity the Election Commission of India didn’t take any action. Amit Shah who runs the Election Commission of India should immediately resign from the Home Ministry,” slammed Mamata.

The TMC supremo also stated that the ECI should give an explanation on the incident to people.

“We are not in charge of the administration. The EC is in charge of administration. They have removed the senior IPS Surajit Kar Purakaystha. They have removed my OSD Ashok Chakraborty, who is a lower ranked retired officer from RPF and the EC is bringing in retired officers to oversee polls here,” claimed the Chief Minister stating that she will initiate a CID probe over the incident.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi from a public rally at Siliguri claimed that the CRPF had resorted to open fire due to self-defense.

“It was heard that people started agitation in front of the CRPF jawans. They had to open fire due to self-defense. What happened in Cooch Behar is very saddening. My sympathies are with the families of those who died, I condole their demise. Mamata Didi and her goons are perturbed, seeing the people’s support for BJP. She has stooped to this level as she can see her chair slipping away,” claimed The Prime Minister.

Notably, the Election Commission had ordered adjourning the poll in Polling Station 126 of Sitalkuchi Assembly Constituency, after four people had died due to open firing of the Central forces.EC took the decision based on an interim report from Special Observers.