West Bengal polls: Allegation and counter allegation between BJP, TMC over Nandigram constituency

Kolkata: At a time when Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that if change happens in Nandigram, then entire West Bengal will have ‘Ashol Parivartan’ (real change), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that looking at the gathering of TMC’s public meeting it is clear that the TMC is going to form West Bengal government for the third time.
Incidentally, a day after the first phase of the poll, Shah claimed that BJP will bag at least 26 out of 30 constituencies that went for polling.
“Over 84 percent turnout took place in just the first phase. After talking with the district leaders we are confirmed that we will win at least 26 constituencies. If the rest of the phases goes like this then the BJP will get more than 200 seats,” said the Union Home Minister.
Slamming this comment, the TMC supremo questioned the Shah that why did he leave four constituencies or did he plan to give those four constituencies to the Left Front and the Congress?
“Did you enter the EVM machines or looted it? How did you know? The Home Minister is misusing his power,” slammed the TMC supremo.
Claiming that the TMC government got a chance to work for only four-five years out of 10 years of power, Mamata Banerjee stated that despite odds the TMC government had built roads, hospitals and bridges.
“Out of 10 years one year went in pandemic and a few years went on Assembly polls, rural polls and two Lok Sabha polls. We didn’t get much time,”said the TMC supremo.
Countering the claim of the TMC supremo, BJP West Bengal general secretary Sayantan Basu stated that fearing loss after attending several public meetings the TMC supremo is trying to cover up her failure.
“She has understood that TMC has lost ground in West Bengal. Just to manage the defeat she is giving such statements,” added Sayantan.
Later, in the evening addressing a public rally at Nandigram, the TMC supremo without naming the BJP leaders Sisir and Suvendu Adhikari slammed them for calling her ‘outsider’.
“During the Nandigram agitation the father-son duo didn’t join at the beginning and had joined later. The initial hardship was faced by me. Now they are calling me an outsider and themselves ‘Bhoomiputra’,” stated the TMC candidate of Nandigram for the Assembly polls.
Stating that the ‘turncoat’ leaders didn’t do anything for Nandigram, Mamata added after winning from Nandigram she will set up her office (CMO) even at Nandigram.
“The newly joined BJP leaders took away all the money I gave for developmental works. When I made Sisir Adhikari minister, his son didn’t go to the swearing in ceremony as the son wasn’t given the minister post,” opined the West Bengal Chief Minister.
Chanting the slogan ‘Bhulte pari shobar naam, bhulbo nako Nandigram’ (I can forget everyone’s name but cannot forget the name of Nandigram), TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee claimed that after winning the Nandigram constituency she will visit the agitating farmers at Singhu border and inform them about Nandigram’s victory.
Meanwhile, addressing a press conference TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek o’ Brien called Union Home Minister Amit Shah ‘Dhopbaaj’ (Liar).
On the other hand, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari during his poll campaign claimed that the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee after coming to power had made West Bengal ‘bankrupt’.
“Begam (sarcastic claim at Mamata Banerjee due to the alleged appeasement politics) will not allow any Hindu to practice their religion if voted to power. When Left Front went, the debt of the state was 2 lakh crore rupees which the TMC supremo has increased to 4 lakh 60 thousand crore rupees,” alleged Suvendu.
