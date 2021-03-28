West Bengal polls: Allegation and counter allegation between BJP, TMC over Nandigram constituency

Kolkata: At a time when Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that if change happens in Nandigram, then entire West Bengal will have ‘Ashol Parivartan’ (real change), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that looking at the gathering of TMC’s public meeting it is clear that the TMC is going to form West Bengal government for the third time.

Incidentally, a day after the first phase of the poll, Shah claimed that BJP will bag at least 26 out of 30 constituencies that went for polling.

“Over 84 percent turnout took place in just the first phase. After talking with the district leaders we are confirmed that we will win at least 26 constituencies. If the rest of the phases goes like this then the BJP will get more than 200 seats,” said the Union Home Minister.

Slamming this comment, the TMC supremo questioned the Shah that why did he leave four constituencies or did he plan to give those four constituencies to the Left Front and the Congress?

“Did you enter the EVM machines or looted it? How did you know? The Home Minister is misusing his power,” slammed the TMC supremo.

Claiming that the TMC government got a chance to work for only four-five years out of 10 years of power, Mamata Banerjee stated that despite odds the TMC government had built roads, hospitals and bridges.

“Out of 10 years one year went in pandemic and a few years went on Assembly polls, rural polls and two Lok Sabha polls. We didn’t get much time,”said the TMC supremo.

Countering the claim of the TMC supremo, BJP West Bengal general secretary Sayantan Basu stated that fearing loss after attending several public meetings the TMC supremo is trying to cover up her failure.

“She has understood that TMC has lost ground in West Bengal. Just to manage the defeat she is giving such statements,” added Sayantan.