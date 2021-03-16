West Bengal Polls 2021: Haldia Court orders arrest of Mamata Banerjee’s election agent, protesters of Nandigram farmers' movement

Kolkata: Haldia court orders arrest of Seikh Sufian, election agent of TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee.

With just a week left for the first phase fresh trouble brewed for the ruling Trinamool Congress as Haldia court orders immediate arrest of the election agent of the West Bengal Chief Minister along with other protestors of Nandigram farmers movement those who are out on bail. The list also includes some TMC leaders who were part of the Nandigram farmers’ movement in 2007.

Notably, while addressing a public rally in Nandigram TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said that she had decided long back that in 2021 election she would either be contesting from Nandigram or Singur as these two places have a history of strong protest in West Bengal.