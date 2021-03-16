West Bengal Polls 2021: Haldia Court orders arrest of Mamata Banerjee’s election agent, protesters of Nandigram farmers' movement

Kolkata: Haldia court orders arrest of Seikh Sufian, election agent of TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee.
With just a week left for the first phase fresh trouble brewed for the ruling Trinamool Congress as Haldia court orders immediate arrest of the election agent of the West Bengal Chief Minister along with other protestors of Nandigram farmers movement those who are out on bail. The list also includes some TMC leaders who were part of the Nandigram farmers’ movement in 2007.
Notably, while addressing a public rally in Nandigram TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said that she had decided long back that in 2021 election she would either be contesting from Nandigram or Singur as these two places have a history of strong protest in West Bengal.
She also chanted ‘Bhulte pari shobar naam, bhulbo nako Nandigram’ (Can forget everyone’s name, but will never forget the name of Nandigram).
Incidentally, in the 2021 Assembly polls, the TMC supremo is contesting against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, her one-time close aide and also an important leader during the Nandigram movement.
Addressing a public rally at Bankura on Tuesday, the TMC supremo claimed as the election is nearing the BJP is influencing Election Commission of India (ECI) to cry foul against the TMC.
It can be recalled that on March 15 a delegation of West Bengal BJP met state election commission demanding cancellation of Mamata Banerjee’s nomination from Nandigram constituency and alleged that she didn’t mention six pending cases against her in her nomination papers.
It can be recalled that BJP leader Nilanjan Adhikari a couple of month back had filed a petition in Calcutta High Court to reopen the files of Nandigram movement, following which the Calcutta High Court had instructed to reopen the file.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)