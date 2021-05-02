New twist in Bengal poll results: CM Mamata Banerjee to move court over poll defeat an hour after victory

Confusion reigned supreme on Sunday evening as votes for the West Bengal Assembly elections were counted. While initial reports had indicated a victory for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, later reports suggested otherwise. As per an update shared by our correspondent, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has won the Nandigram constituency with a margin of 1,622 votes.

According to reports, Banerjee now plans to move the court over the declaration of her victory and subsequent announcement of defeat. In her remarks to the media however, Banerjee appeared to have made peace with the poll outcome - whatever it may be. Urging people to not worry about the Nandigram results, she reminded people of the TMC's massive victory.

"I struggled for Nandigram because I fought a movement. It's ok. Let the Nandigram people give whatever verdict they want, I accept that. I don't mind. We won more than 221 seats and BJP has lost the election," Banerjee said.