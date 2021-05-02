West Bengal Poll Results: Mamata's request for Nandigram recount turned down; TMC leaders meet CEO

The twists and turns to the West Bengal Assembly elections continue, with the Trinamool Congress meeting with the Chief Election Officer on Sunday evening. While initial reports had declared West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee the winner from the Nandigram constituency, later updates declared ally turned BJP rival Suvendu Adhikari the winner.

And while Mamata appeared willing to accept the people's mandate, confusion reigned supreme as to what exactly that was. Even as the TMC supremo indicated that she would move the court over the contradictory claims, the vote count and relevant details declaring Adhikari's win went viral. And at the same time, the TMC's official handle contended that the count was still underway.

Later reports indicated that the Chief Minister had sought a recount. However, as The Free Press Journal's Aritra Singha reported, the Presiding Officer had nullified the claim. Subsequently, a TMC delegation had met with the Chief Election Officer demanding the same.