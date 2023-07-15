West Bengal: Poll-Related Violence Continues In Different Parts Of State

Representational image |

Instances of poll-related violence continued in various parts of West Bengal on Saturday. In Garbeta, West Midnapore, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lodged a complaint stating that their polling agent was attacked by alleged Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters and forced to drink urine.

According to the victim and BJP state vice president Samit Kumar Das, the BJP polling agent was forcibly taken to a location during a TMC victory rally, where he was brutally beaten with a tree log. When the agent, on the verge of fainting, pleaded for water, he was allegedly offered urine to drink. The TMC supporters involved in the incident were reportedly intoxicated. Das condemned the incident and criticized the TMC for their actions, questioning the extent to which they would stoop.

However, the ruling Trinamool Congress denied the allegations and dismissed them as an attempt to tarnish their image. In another incident in Amta, BJP supporters' houses were set ablaze on Friday evening.

The incidents of violence and allegations have further heightened tensions surrounding the ongoing polls in West Bengal.

Police should be arrested first

Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, visited Amta on Saturday to assess the situation following the reported violence. Expressing concern over the incidents, Adhikari questioned the state of democracy, accusing the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of attempting a violent episode similar to the Borgtui incident. He further alleged that the Block Development Officer (BDO) and the police were assisting the TMC in carrying out the violence, stating that the police should be arrested first. Adhikari assured affected individuals of his support and pledged assistance.

In addition, Adhikari visited Baruipur in South 24 Parganas to meet displaced party workers who had sought refuge in the party office due to fear of further violence. Meanwhile, in Salar, Murshidabad, two minor boys sustained critical injuries after playing with a bomb, mistaking it for a ball.

Earlier, upon his return from the national capital, BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar, when questioned about the ongoing violence, commented that the implementation of Article 355 was dependent on the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Home Minister.

In response to Adhikari's statements, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh accused Adhikari of intentionally inciting violence in the state.

