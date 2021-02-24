West Bengal: Political violence continues in BJP’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’

Kolkata: Incidents of political rivalry continued unabated on Wednesday as two different clashes were reported in West Bengal between BJP and TMC.

BJP’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ was stopped near Kanchrapara in North 24 Parganas by the police stating that the saffron camp didn’t have the necessary permission to enter with their ‘Raths’.

Following a tussle between the BJP cadres and police, BJP West Bengal observer Kailash Vijaywargiya rushed to the spot and stated that following ‘lathi-charge’ by the police, nearly 22 BJP members were seriously injured.

“There are five Parivartan yatras going on across the state. We have always changed our routes wherever there were law and order issues. Today our Rath is stopped just few kilometers away from the final point. We will walk till that point and hold the public rally. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is afraid to see our successful yatras for which she is using the police force to stop us,” mentioned Vijaywargiya.

Notably, BJP national president JP Nadda is scheduled to attend a Parivartan Yatra from Barrackpore on Thursday.

In yet another incident Amherst Street area of Central Kolkata turned into a battlefield as the ruling Trinamool Congress workers agitated during the BJP’s roadshow.

According to BJP sources, the TMC workers started hurling stones, shoes, and bricks at the open vehicle where defected leaders like Suvendu Adhikari, Rajib Banerjee, and BJP MP Arjun Singh was campaigning for the saffron camp.

The sources also mentioned that the TMC workers also showed broom to the BJP leaders and didn’t allow the vehicle to move.

Talking to the Free Press Journal, West Bengal former forest Minister Rajib Banerjee slammed the ruling Trinamool Congress and said that such incidents clearly prove that the TMC has lost grounds in West Bengal.

“The BJP is taking out peaceful rallies but intentionally the TMC workers are breaking the social fabric of the rallies by creating violence. This shows that TMC is losing ground in the state for which they are resorting to such tactics,” mentioned Banerjee.

According to several locals, workers of both the ruling TMC and the BJP entered a nearby college campus and destroyed its property.

However, Union Minister Babul Supriyo was seen pacifying the crowd near St. Paul’s Cathedral Mission College and claimed that opposition is needed to play politics and even football and also urged workers of both the parties to maintain peace.

Meanwhile, at the end of the rally former Indian cricketer Ashok Dinda was seen joining the BJP. Earlier this day former Bengal Ranji Trophy captain Manoj Tiwary joined the ruling Trinamool Congress.