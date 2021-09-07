West Bengal: Political slugfest after Calcutta HC justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay steps down from SSC case

Kolkata: Justice of Calcutta High Court Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Tuesday had stepped down from School Service Commission (SSC)’s case stating to the Advocate General that nothing can be done to SSC for the misdoing.

According to High Court sources one Gobindo Mandal had moved the High Court after another person getting less marks than him got a job but he didn’t get.

It is pertinent to mention that no sooner the case was filed, than the SSC body had also apologized from the person.

Political slugfest immediately followed suit after BJP vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar said that alleged corruption is there in the roots of TMC.

“This incident is shameful as even Justice has to leave the case understanding that it is a futile exercise to correct the TMC and its practices. From coal scam to SSC TMC is corrupted everywhere,” said Majumdar.

Senior Left Front leader Sujan Chakraborty said that for the last 10 years the ruling Trinamool Congress had ruined the state by introducing corruption at every corner.

TMC MP Saugata Roy however, expressed his grief as Gobindo hurriedly moved the court.

