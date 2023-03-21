West Bengal: Political parties takes out rallies on one year of Bogtui carnage | (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: Ahead of the rural polls, no political parties left any stone unturned to observe one year of Bogtui carnage on Tuesday.

On one side, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Ashish Banerjee along with other TMC leaders tried to visit the house of a victim (who lost his family members in the carnage), but had to face obstruction. Later, even though the other leaders were allowed to enter the house but the TMC MLA restricted from entering the house.

On the other hand, both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and CPI (M) also took out silent rallies to observe the first anniversary of the carnage.

BJP is for everyone

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that the BJP is for everyone.

“In Nandigram I didn’t get a single vote from the minorities. In Bogtui everyone supports TMC. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, despite getting votes from the minorities, is not worried about them. It is high time that people should realize where we are living,” said Adhikari.

It may be recalled that during the wee hours of March 21 last year, a house in Bogtui village under Rampurhat sub-division in Birbhum district was set on fire, following which eight people died. Later, two more succumbed to their injuries at a state hospital. It was presumed that the incident happened as a revenge killing of the murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Seikh on the same evening.