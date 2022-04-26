West Bengal: Police use water cannon to disperse BJP protest rally led by party MP Tejasvi Surya against Mamata Banerjee govt; watch

West Bengal Police on Tuesday dispersed BJP workers who were taking out a protest rally against Mamata Banerjee led government in the state towards Bikash Bhavan in Kolkata. The protest rally was being led by party MP and BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya.

As the workers were rigorously protesting, the police had to use water cannons to disperse them.

BJP which is one of the opposition party in Bengal has been slamming the Trinamool Congress government ever since the latter won assembly elections in the state. The BJP has been consistently raising issues over violence, rapes, scams happening in the state.

Meanwhile, Tejasvi Surya was today asked by the Delhi Police to join the investigation in connection with alleged vandalism at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Police use water cannon to disperse BJP workers who were taking out a protest rally against the state Govt, towards Bikash Bhavan in Kolkata. The protest rally is being led by party MP and BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya. pic.twitter.com/UdQcD7aIgo — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2022

He has assured his cooperation and said that he will join the probe, police said.

Eight people had been arrested from Delhi in connection with the incident.

A total of 26 people, including the eight arrested ones, have been interrogated in connection with the incident. They were identified through technical sources, they said.

On March 30, members of the BJP youth wing allegedly vandalised property outside the residence of Kejriwal against his remarks on "The Kashmir File film.

Police had registered a case in connection with the incident against unidentified people.

"The case was registered under IPC sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi had said.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had alleged that activists of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the saffron party, damaged CCTV cameras and security barriers at the chief minister's residence during the protest.

(with agency inputs)

Advertisement

ALSO READ West Bengal: BJP MLA Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury meets NCPCR chief demanding NIA probe in Malda blast

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 04:29 PM IST