West Bengal: Police unaware about revised COVID-19 guidelines issued by state secretariat

Kolkata: Days after West Bengal state secretariat Nabanna had floated a circular that 70 percent of people according to the venue are allowed to attend marriage and other social gatherings, Bidhannagar (North) police station police seem to be ‘unaware’ about the communication.

Talking to Free Press Journal (FPJ), Bidhannagar (North) ASI Ashish Sardar claimed that previously it was 50 people but the current status is not known to him.

“Recent order is not known to me about the exact number of people allowed to attend in any ceremony,” said Ashish.

On the contrary, Ashish said to follow Calcutta High Court’s verdict on the same issue but when informed that Nabanna had floated the circular the Bidhannagar (North) ASI refused to comment further.

A resident of BD Monmohan Ghosh (name changed) when called Lalbazar (Kolkata Police headquarter) and then Bidhannagar (North) police station to inquire about the number of people he can invite for his son’s marriage failed to get any ‘specific’ reply.

Complaining to FPJ, Ghosh claimed that he is still in a fix over inviting people for the marriage despite the official statement of the West Bengal state secretariat.

Now the question arises that how will the common people of the state be served if the police don’t have the clear communication for the state government’s development?

Notably, the police officials always claim that anyone can contact them in case of any problem, but the reality is 'grim'.

Another resident of Bidhannagar complained the same as he failed to get any ‘concrete’ information about the queries he had asked from the police.

“I had asked about the night restrictions after hearing about new developments, but the police reply was really disappointing,” said Partha Chakraborty.

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 10:40 PM IST