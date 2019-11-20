West Bengal Police SI Result 2019: State police releases SI result for written exam; check at wbpolice.gov.in

West Bengal Police has declared the result for the combined competitive examination conducted to recruit candidates to the post of Sub-Inspector and Lady Sub-Inspector of Excise under Department of Finance, Government of West Bengal. Candidates who had appeared in the exam can check their written results on the official website of West Bengal Police, wbpolice.gov.in.

Those who cleared the Sub Inspector recruitment exam 2019 can now appear for a personality test. The date and venue of this test have not been announced yet and will be declared in due time.

Steps to check West Bengal Police SI Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official site of West Bengal Police at wbpolice.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the result tab and click on West Bengal Police SI Result 2019 link available.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates can check their result.

Step 4: Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.