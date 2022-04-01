West Bengal: Police recovers crude bombs in a pit in Berhampore area of Murshidabad district

In its latest raid, the West Bengal Police on Friday recovered crude bombs in a pit in the Berhampore area of Murshidabad district. The raids were conducted today this afternoon as part of a 10-day “special drive” to unearth illegal arms and ammunition in the state.

A bomb squad team has arrived at the spot to defuse the bombs.

Following the Birbhum violence, the West Bengal Police have been carrying out raids to recover arms and ammunition from across the state.

Days after violence in the village, 6 barrels of crude bombs were recovered from Birbhum.

Earlier last week, crude bombs were also recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandarpur village on Sunday (March 27).

The police further had seized eight crude bombs from the Jagaddal area in North 24 Parganas and 14 crude live bombs were recovered in Rahamanpur under the Raghunathganj police.

The Mamata Banerjee government had directed police superintendents and commissioners in Bengal to launch a 10-day “special drive” to unearth illegal arms and ammunition.

The directive was sent on a day the chief minister visited Bogtui near Rampurhat in Birbhum district where eight people had been charred to death soon after a deputy panchayat chief of the Trinamul Congress had been murdered on Monday night.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 05:18 PM IST