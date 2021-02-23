West Bengal: Police raid BJP leader Rakesh Singh's residence in connection to cocaine case

Kolkata: Police raid BJP leader Rakesh Singh’s residence in the New Alipore area in connection to a cocaine case.

According to the officials, the team of Kolkata police due to Singh’s family’s insistence had to wait outside the BJP leader’s house as they failed to produce a search warrant initially.

Notably, BJP youth wing leader Pamela Goswami who was arrested a couple of days back had time-and-again mentioned Rakesh’s alleged involvement in this case and had also mentioned that Rakesh is a close aide of West Bengal BJP observer Kailash Vijaywargiya.

The Kolkata Police had asked Rakesh Singh to appear before the Anti-Narcotics and Anti-Rowdy sections and to record his statement under Section 160 of the CrPC in connection with Pamela Goswami’s cocaine case.

According to police sources, apart from Pamela’s allegation, they had found few links that show Rakesh’s connection in the cocaine case.