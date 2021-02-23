West Bengal: Police raid BJP leader Rakesh Singh's residence in connection to cocaine case

Kolkata: Police raid BJP leader Rakesh Singh’s residence in the New Alipore area in connection to a cocaine case.
According to the officials, the team of Kolkata police due to Singh’s family’s insistence had to wait outside the BJP leader’s house as they failed to produce a search warrant initially.
Notably, BJP youth wing leader Pamela Goswami who was arrested a couple of days back had time-and-again mentioned Rakesh’s alleged involvement in this case and had also mentioned that Rakesh is a close aide of West Bengal BJP observer Kailash Vijaywargiya.
The Kolkata Police had asked Rakesh Singh to appear before the Anti-Narcotics and Anti-Rowdy sections and to record his statement under Section 160 of the CrPC in connection with Pamela Goswami’s cocaine case.
According to police sources, apart from Pamela’s allegation, they had found few links that show Rakesh’s connection in the cocaine case.
Incidentally, fearing arrest Rakesh had also filed a PIL before Calcutta High Court appealing the court’s intervention while he will be interrogated by the police. Refuting the plea the court had ordered Rakesh to file an ‘anticipatory bail plea’ before the court.
In an email to Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra, Rakesh threatened to file a defamation suit against the Kolkata Police. Earlier this day, in a separate mail to Lalbazar, Kolkata Police headquarters, Rakesh stated that he was going to Delhi and cannot be present at Lalbazar before February 27.
It can be recalled that during her arrest, Pamela demanded CID probe and also stated that Rakesh Singh had ‘planted people to keep drugs in her vehicle’.
Following this, Singh was heard saying that if needed he will co-operate with the Kolkata Police during the investigation.
“It is very easy to complain against someone but difficult to prove. Even Pamela Goswami’s father lodged a complaint against her daughter regarding drug issue,” the BJP leader was heard saying.