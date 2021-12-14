West Bengal: Police kiosk for women in Kolkata ahead of municipal polls

Kolkata: Amidst incidents of atrocities on women in Kolkata, the police will be launching its first women kiosk in the city.

According to a police official, the kiosk will be set up in Alipore in south Kolkata area.

“Dummy run is being done and soon we will officially inaugurate the same. The kiosk will be functioning 24 hours and any women at any time can report their problem at the kiosk. The kiosk will be directly connected with Lalbazar and the local police station,” said the police official.

The officer also added that soon such kiosks will be opened across the city and also that not just women, anyone can report during an emergency.

It can be recalled that two days back in Bidhannagar area a woman was allegedly molested by police officials in the wee hours.

According to the victim, she came from Asansol and got down at Karunamoyee bus depot in the wee hours of Sunday.

“I had an examination for which I had come from Asansol. The bus arrived late and it was almost 1 am for which I was waiting for a conveyance to reach where I am putting up. Two bikes came where the two men identifying themselves as police offered me help,” said the girl.

The girl finally complained that she couldn’t book an app cab as one of her mobiles was charged out and being helpless she accepted the help.

“When I asked them to drop me at Ultadanga they took me to bypass and started molesting me and then they dropped me at Mani Square and fled. I somehow had reached Ruby and called my friend from another phone and then went to Kasba police station to complain and then we were sent to Bidhannagar police station,” further alleged the victim.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 11:06 PM IST