West Bengal: Police initiate probe into suicide of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's former bodyguard

Kolkata: Following an FIR, West Bengal Police initiated a fresh investigation registering the case under section 302 and 120B of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against an unknown person for the death of Subhabrata Chakraboty, who was the bodyguard of the then WB transport minister (TMC) and now BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Following the complaint by the deceased’s wife, police started a fresh probe on Subhabrata Chakraborty’s case who had allegedly shot himself with his service revolver on October 13, 2018 at his rented house in Contai.

According to his wife her deceased husband could not commit suicide.

“He was on duty. I was told that he had committed suicide. Instantly he was admitted to a government hospital in Contai and prior deterioration in health was shifted to a private hospital in Kolkata in an ambulance where he succumbed to his injuries the next day. It was sheer negligence and its murder. Due to Suvendu being a heavyweight minister then could not say anything but now I want a proper probe”, said Suparnma Kanjilal Chakraborty, Subhabrata’s wife.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress’ spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh tagging West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh wrote, “Do you or your central team know this family and this lady? Her husband was security guard of your leader. Kindly go through her appeal. Kindly observe that Rakhal Bera is here again! Your LOP will try to avoid the questions raised by the widow”.

According to Suvendu the state administration is plotting against him. “I will not give up or bend low. The TMC with its administration and police is unnecessarily trying to malign me but I will not give up,” mentioned the Leader of Opposition.