West Bengal: PM Narendra Modi likely to inaugurate 125 birth anniversary of Ramakrishna Mission

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate 125 birth anniversary of Ramakrishna Mission (RKM) on May 1.

According to a Maharaj of Belur Math Swami Sudipananda invitation will be sent to Prime Minister to inaugurate the celebration in Kolkata.

“The celebration will be across the country in all Ramkrishna Mission. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is close to Belur Mat for which we will request him to inaugurate the celebration. The celebration will be in collaboration with the central government and will start on May 1 2022 and will go on till May 1 2023,” said Sudipananda.

Notably, to mark the youth Day, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the celebration in Belur Math on January 13 2020 on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda and also spent the night at the guest house inside Belur Math.

According to Ramakrishna Mission sources, not just in the country but the celebration will be across the globe wherever there is Ramkrishna Mission branch.

It is pertinent to mention that on May 1, 1897 Swami Vivekananda disciple of Ramakrishna had opened Ramakrishna Mission with the vision to serve people ‘Bahujan Hitaya, Bahujan Sukhaye’. Ever since then Ramkrishna Mission serves people during natural calamity and other problems faced by the common people.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 08:36 PM IST