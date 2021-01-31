West Bengal: PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Bharat Petroleum's LPG import terminal at Haldia on February 7

Kolkata: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haldia on February 7 and will lay the foundation stone of LPG import terminal built by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

Ahead of the Prime Minister's visit, Pradhan reviewed preparations at the Indian Oil’s Haldia refinery in West Bengal.

India’s LPG consumption is 26 MTPA, out of which 4 MTPA is consumed in eastern India. The LPG import terminal will cater to the growing demand of LPG in the eastern and north-eastern states and will also help the BJP-led central government’s scheme of providing clean cooking fuel to every household.

“In line with the PM Modi’s vision of 'purvodaya', the import terminal will drive a clean fuel-led growth in eastern India and create several new opportunities of employment for the youth in West Bengal. The terminal will be dedicated to the nation along with other key oil, gas, and road sector projects. The Prime Minister will dedicate three projects and lay the foundation stone for one of them. The projects are worth Rs 4,742 crore in total,” mentioned Pradhan.

Sparking some speculation, TMC MLA Dibyendu Adhikari, also the younger brother of Suvendu Adhikari, met Pradhan at Haldia on this day and said that he will be present at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s program.