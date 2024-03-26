West Bengal: PM Modi Praises BJP's Basirhat Candidate Rekha Patra As 'Shakti Swaroopa', Assures Security For Free Voting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had called the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)s Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra and lauded her as ‘Shakti Swaroopa’. In the conversation Modi said that Durga Puja is done in Bengal and also that Rekha is a 'true shakti'.

Incidentally, Rekha is one of the victims and protestors of Sandeshkhali assault and land grab incidents by suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh. Patra was heard requesting the Prime Minister about proper security during elections so that people can vote freely.

"If proper voting happened in 2011 then this would not have been the situation. Proper security is needed for people to cast their vote freely,” Rekha said.

Notably, a section of women on Monday stood ‘against’ Rekha after she was made the candidate and all of them in a video were seen apologizing from Rekha for ‘misunderstanding’ her.

Later talking to the media, Rekha said, "One has to come up in order to safeguard the respect of the women of the area and she chose to lead." In the conversation Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded Rekha for standing against all ‘odds’.

“TMC in order to hide their corruption does not allow implementation of central schemes in Bengal. In some schemes the names are changed,” Modi was heard stating. TMC spokesperson Shantanu Sen called the conversation a ‘scripted drama’.

“If voting didn’t happen in a proper manner since 2011, why is she (Rekha Patra) speaking now? Why did she not tell that before? All are BJP’s scripted dramas,” added Sen.