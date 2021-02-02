West Bengal: PM Modi likely to address BJP rally after attending central government project in Haldia

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address a party program after laying the foundation stone of the LPG import terminal built by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) in Haldia on February 7.

West Bengal BJP vice-president Pratap Banerjee on Tuesday said that after attending the Government of India’s program, where the PM will lay the foundation stone of LPG import terminal, Modi will also address a BJP rally in Haldia on the same day.

Notably, on January 31 (Sunday), Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haldia on February 7 to attend a government program.

“In line with PM Modi’s vision, the import terminal will drive a clean fuel-led growth in eastern India and create several new opportunities for employment for the youth of Bengal. The terminal will be dedicated to the nation along with other key oil, gas, and road sector projects. The Prime Minister will dedicate three projects and lay the foundation stone for one project. The projects are worth Rs 4,742 crore in total,” Pradhan was heard saying earlier.