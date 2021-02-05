West Bengal: Para-teachers clash with police, Mamata announces sops in state budget

Kolkata: At a time when Kolkata turned into a battlefield as protesting para-teachers clashed with the police, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a host of developments for the para-teachers.

In a march to the West Bengal secretariat to submit the problems faced by them, the para-teachers on Friday clashed with the police in North Kolkata.

Talking to the Free Press Journal, Sumitra Ghosh said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee always claims that the TMC government had worked for the benefit of the people, but she had always deprived the para-teachers.

“We have been protesting for so many days and today when we were about to march towards Nabanna, the police resorted to lathi-charge without any reason, leaving several injured. We perform all our duties and despite that, we are not being paid properly,” said the protesting teacher.

Incidentally, the chief minister, in her West Bengal budget speech, said that many para-teachers will get jobs as the state government is planning to open several schools and will also introduce several new languages.

“500 para-teachers will be recruited for 100 new Nepali, Hindi, and Urdu schools. 1500 para-teachers will be recruited for 500 Santhali schools. The para-teachers will enjoy a hike of 3% every year,” the Chief Minister was heard saying in the West Bengal Assembly.

Notably, while the special session of the West Bengal Assembly was on, women members of an organisation of para-teachers staged a demonstration outside the West Bengal Assembly’s North Gate, demanding a hike in salary.