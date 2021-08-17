West Bengal: Organisational changes in TMC; several heavyweights dropped

Kolkata, August 16: In keeping with the 2024 general election where the Trinamool Congress is thinking big, huge organisational changes took place in the TMC on Monday where existing 22 district units were split into 35 organisational units.

After the splitting of the organizational units the TMC sources confirmed that Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Murshidabad, South 24-Parganas, Nadia, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Bankura have been divided into two units while North 24-Parganas has been divided into four units.

In order to focus on the grassroot more few changes in the leadership were also made in the organizational meeting.

In keeping to TMC’s decision of ‘One person one post’, heavyweight ministers like Firhad Hakim and Aroop Biswas along with Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra have been dropped from organisational responsibilities.

According to TMC sources, in the next couple of weeks changes will be brought in block-level units.

Notably, in the 2019 Lok Sabha the TMC had won 22 Lok Sabha seats and BJP 18 seats though the results of the recently concluded Assembly election states that TMC is leading over the BJP in 33 Lok Sabha seats.

In order to win back the lost seats the TMC is leaving no stones apart to win the lost glory of the party and apart from West Bengal the TMC is also trying to win neighboring states like Tripura and Assam.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 12:11 AM IST