West Bengal: Opposition slams Mamata govt over state budget

Kolkata: In protest to not calling the Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in the budget session, amidst chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', BJP MLAs walked out the West Bengal Assembly and protested in the House while the chief minister Mamata Banerjee tabled the state budget.

Countering this move of the ruling Trinamool Congress, BJP central leader and West Bengal observer Arvind Menon said that the TMC government doesn’t do anything "democratically" and also alleged that ahead of the polls the state government is announcing development works not keeping the actual budget in mind.

“The BJP will launch a manifesto that will showcase the works that the saffron camp will undertake to build Sonar Bangla. The TMC supremo didn’t keep the actual budget in mind before announcing sops. Dhankhar had spoken the truth, which is against the state government's narrative, for which he wasn’t invited,” mentioned Menon.

Ahead of the polls, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee announced several developmental works across the state.

“To mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a special budget has been allotted this time to set up a monument dedicated to the Azad Hind Fauj in the New Town area. The Netaji Planning Commission, that had been closed down by the BJP-led central government, will now start in West Bengal. A 'Netaji battalion' will also be introduced in the Kolkata Police force,” mentioned the chief minister.

Wooing the people of North Bengal, now a strong citadel of the BJP, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had allotted 50 crore to open 100 English medium schools for the tribals, tea garden workers, and backward classes.

Mamata added that the state government will also build several ‘skywalks’ and ‘highways’ across Kolkata.

The Left Front and the Congress, who did not attend the budget session, claimed that in keeping with the upcoming polls, the TMC supremo had announced developmental works just to woo voters.

“The TMC government won’t come back in power. They had announced that they will complete all the works in the next 10 years. Their initiatives will bring in more scams and syndicates across the state,” said CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty countering Mamata’s claim of holding TMC’s public outreach program ‘Duare Sarkar’ (Government at doorstep) and ‘Paray Paray Samadhan’ (Solution at locality) twice a year.