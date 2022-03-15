West Bengal: Opposition demand court-monitored CBI probe into murder of two councillors

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and Congress state president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded a court-monitored CBI probe into the two murders of councillors in the state.

Addressing the media outside the Assembly, Adhikari said that the wife of a deceased TMC councilor had already asked for CBI probe and also that BJP will support both the families if they go for court-monitored CBI probe.

“The murders are within TMC. Unless it is being probed by the central agencies the actual culprits will not be punished. After the families come out of their grief they should move court ordering CBI probe as otherwise state government will not order for agency probe,” said Adhikari.

It can be recalled that on Sunday in two separate incidents a TMC councilor of Panihati Anupam Dutta and Congress councilor of Jhalda Tapan Kandu were shot dead.

On the other hand, Congress state president and MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha on Tuesday demanded a court-monitored CBI probe for not only his party’s deceased councilor but also for dead student leader Anis Khan.

“TMC is involved in all the murders and except CBI probe the actual reasons won’t get revealed,” Chowdhury was heard saying in the Parliament.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was also seen supporting Chowdhury’s claim.

Meanwhile, according to police sources, a relative (Bapi Pandit) of one arrested Amit Pandit behind the murder was also arrested on Tuesday.

Wife of dead TMC councilor on Tuesday evening said that she wants to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once.

“I have full confidence in the police and hope my husband will get justice. I want to meet Mamata didi once. The second arrested person Bapi Pandit was a former BJP worker. I think there are more people involved in this murder,” said the wife of deceased TMC councilor.

Incidentally, on Monday, the wife of the TMC councilor claimed that she doesn’t have any faith in the state police and demanded a CBI probe.

However, TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that the BJP in is tandem with Congress to politicise the two murders.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 10:06 PM IST